New principle.


Iris - is a combination of task manager and mind map principles for more flexible and convenient achievement of your goals

Set a big Goal

Break it down into smaller tasks. Add mantra to stay motivated and share your goal with others.

Manage your tasks

Interact with nodes, rebuild as you like, mark tasks as done

Track Your Progress

Each completed task will be added to the whole percentage of your goal

Make effective collaboration

Invite your friends, co-workers, share notes and comments for more productive work

Start achieving your goals with Iris.